Short Interest in Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO) Declines By 50.7%

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the April 30th total of 179,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Eightco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCTO remained flat at $0.61 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 72,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Eightco has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63.

Get Eightco alerts:

About Eightco

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Eightco Holdings Inc provides inventory management and corrugated custom packaging solutions in North America and Europe. It manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. The company was formerly known as Cryptyde, Inc and changed its name to Eightco Holdings Inc in April 2023.

Receive News & Ratings for Eightco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eightco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.