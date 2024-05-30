Short Interest in Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO) Declines By 50.7%

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the April 30th total of 179,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Eightco Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OCTO remained flat at $0.61 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 72,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Eightco has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63.
About Eightco
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eightco
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like NVIDIA Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Eightco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eightco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.