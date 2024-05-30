Short Interest in Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO) Declines By 50.7%

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTOGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the April 30th total of 179,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Eightco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCTO remained flat at $0.61 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 72,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Eightco has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63.

About Eightco

Eightco Holdings Inc provides inventory management and corrugated custom packaging solutions in North America and Europe. It manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. The company was formerly known as Cryptyde, Inc and changed its name to Eightco Holdings Inc in April 2023.

