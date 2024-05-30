Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Grows By 154.2%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 154.2% from the April 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
Shares of FCNCO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.48. 16,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,559. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average is $22.26.
First Citizens BancShares Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.3516 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
