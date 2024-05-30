Short Interest in Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Expands By 166.5%

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, an increase of 166.5% from the April 30th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Goldsource Mines Stock Performance
Goldsource Mines stock remained flat at $0.53 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 19,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,948. Goldsource Mines has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.
Goldsource Mines Company Profile
