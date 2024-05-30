Short Interest in ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Grows By 200.0%

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICTSF remained flat at $5.35 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89. ICTS International has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

About ICTS International

ICTS International N.V. provides airport security and other aviation services, and authentication technology services in the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, Spain, and internationally. It offers aviation security services, including security screening, behavior detection on crowds and queues, perimeter guarding/ patrolling, CCTV surveillance and/or alarm resolution, and vehicle marshalling.

