Short Interest in ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Grows By 200.0%

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
ICTS International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ICTSF remained flat at $5.35 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89. ICTS International has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.00.
About ICTS International
