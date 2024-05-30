Short Interest in Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Expands By 227.3%

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 227.3% from the April 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,774,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ILUS remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,336,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,909,261. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Ilustrato Pictures International has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the public safety, technology, engineering, and manufacturing sectors in New York, London, and Dubai. The company's Emergency & Response division designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty equipment, vehicles, and related parts and services, including firefighting equipment, firefighting vehicles, and firefighting vehicle superstructures.

