Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Rises By 78.3%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 466,600 shares, an increase of 78.3% from the April 30th total of 261,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 424.2 days.

Inpex Stock Performance

Shares of Inpex stock remained flat at $15.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.16. Inpex has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

