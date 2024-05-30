Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Decreases By 91.6%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 91.6% from the April 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.32. The company had a trading volume of 39,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,321. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $23.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.0558 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

