Short Interest in Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Increases By 900.0%

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of JCYGY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.27.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Jardine Cycle & Carriage’s previous dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Jardine Cycle & Carriage’s payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

About Jardine Cycle & Carriage

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It manufactures, assembles, distributes, and retails motor vehicles and motorcycles; and provides aftersales services, as well as manufactures and distributes automotive components.

Further Reading

