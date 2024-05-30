Short Interest in MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Grows By 700.0%

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MTUAY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.19. 43,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,536. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $84.47 and a twelve month high of $131.09. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of -110.88 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.41.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a positive return on equity of 18.08% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that MTU Aero Engines will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTU Aero Engines Cuts Dividend

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.7523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. MTU Aero Engines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.18%.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).

