Short Interest in Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Declines By 28.3%

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,600 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the April 30th total of 723,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 553,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTHRF traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.39. 86,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,172. Pantheon Resources has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

