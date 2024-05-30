Short Interest in Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Declines By 28.3%

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,600 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the April 30th total of 723,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 553,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Pantheon Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PTHRF traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.39. 86,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,172. Pantheon Resources has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35.
Pantheon Resources Company Profile
