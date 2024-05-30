Short Interest in Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Grows By 101.1%

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 101.1% from the April 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.8 days.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PZRIF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38.
About Pizza Pizza Royalty
