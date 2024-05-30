Short Interest in Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Grows By 101.1%

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 101.1% from the April 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.8 days.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PZRIF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

