Short Interest in Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF) Declines By 49.7%

Posted by on May 30th, 2024

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIFGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the April 30th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PYOIF remained flat at $9.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as toll roads, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and railways; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, wastewater treatment, and power generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, landfills, and hospitals.

