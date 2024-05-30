Short Interest in Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF) Declines By 49.7%

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the April 30th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PYOIF remained flat at $9.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $9.00.
Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V.
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like NVIDIA Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.