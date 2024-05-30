Short Interest in Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Expands By 88.9%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,200 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the April 30th total of 127,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 482.4 days.
Randstad Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RANJF remained flat at $51.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.38. Randstad has a 52 week low of $48.16 and a 52 week high of $60.34.
About Randstad
