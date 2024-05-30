Short Interest in Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Expands By 88.9%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,200 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the April 30th total of 127,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 482.4 days.

Randstad Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RANJF remained flat at $51.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.38. Randstad has a 52 week low of $48.16 and a 52 week high of $60.34.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

