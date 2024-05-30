Short Interest in Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Declines By 27.5%

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the April 30th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Sabre Gold Mines Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SGLDF remained flat at $0.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.26. Sabre Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.14.

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project that covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

