Short Interest in Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Declines By 27.5%

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the April 30th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Sabre Gold Mines Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SGLDF remained flat at $0.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.26. Sabre Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.14.
Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile
