Short Interest in SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI) Grows By 661.3%

SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 661.3% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
SAI.TECH Global Trading Up 14.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SAI traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.08. 192,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,945. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00. SAI.TECH Global has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $2.48.
SAI.TECH Global Company Profile
