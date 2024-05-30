Short Interest in SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI) Grows By 661.3%

SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 661.3% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SAI.TECH Global Trading Up 14.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAI traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.08. 192,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,945. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00. SAI.TECH Global has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $2.48.

Get SAI.TECH Global alerts:

SAI.TECH Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

SAI.TECH Global Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company sells crypto assets mining machines to end customers, as well as provides a suite of specialized services, including purchase of mining machines, hosting service, and mining pool services to crypto asset mining customers.

Receive News & Ratings for SAI.TECH Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAI.TECH Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.