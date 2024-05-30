Short Interest in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Drops By 46.5%

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the April 30th total of 32,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

So-Young International Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ SY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,420. The firm has a market cap of $101.22 million, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.90. So-Young International has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.08 million during the quarter. So-Young International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 1.37%.

So-Young International Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On So-Young International

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in So-Young International stock. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new position in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 796,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. So-Young International makes up about 0.7% of Superstring Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Superstring Capital Management LP owned about 0.75% of So-Young International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty which provides similar interfaces and functions as the mobile app, as well as serves as additional access points to the platform; and medical aesthetic community content through its website soyoung.com.

Featured Articles

