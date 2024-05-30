Short Interest in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Declines By 34.8%

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the April 30th total of 5,430,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 479,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SPWH shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,861.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,759,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,368,000 after buying an additional 4,598,421 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,715,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 26,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 33,976 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,257,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.5% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 744,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 121,731 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SPWH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.53. 424,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,325. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $132.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $370.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.61 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Further Reading

