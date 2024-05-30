Short Interest in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Declines By 34.8%

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the April 30th total of 5,430,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 479,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on SPWH shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse
Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance
NASDAQ SPWH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.53. 424,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,325. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $132.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.76.
Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $370.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.61 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sportsman’s Warehouse
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.
