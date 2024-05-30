Short Interest in Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL) Decreases By 51.3%

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the April 30th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NIKL traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.37. 24,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,423. Sprott Nickel Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Sprott Nickel Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sprott Nickel Miners ETF stock. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. owned 24.35% of Sprott Nickel Miners ETF worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Sprott Nickel Miners ETF

The Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NIKL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Nickel Miners index. The fund tracks an index of nickel related companies around the globe. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap. NIKL was launched on Mar 21, 2023 and is issued by Sprott.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Nickel Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.