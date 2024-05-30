Short Interest in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW) Expands By 800.0%

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

Shares of TBLAW stock remained flat at $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,739. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.