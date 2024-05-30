Short Interest in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW) Expands By 800.0%

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Taboola.com Stock Performance
Shares of TBLAW stock remained flat at $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,739. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38.
Taboola.com Company Profile
