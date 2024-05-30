Short Interest in TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Grows By 54.0%

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the April 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.
TravelSky Technology Price Performance
Shares of TSYHY stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 548 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. TravelSky Technology has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $20.03.
TravelSky Technology Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TravelSky Technology
- Trading Halts Explained
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.