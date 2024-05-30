Short Interest in TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Grows By 54.0%

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the April 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Shares of TSYHY stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 548 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. TravelSky Technology has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $20.03.

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industries in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

