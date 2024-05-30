Short Interest in u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Increases By 53.3%

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the April 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 230.0 days.

u-blox Stock Performance

UBLXF remained flat at $105.13 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.17 and a 200-day moving average of $100.25. u-blox has a fifty-two week low of $80.53 and a fifty-two week high of $131.63.

About u-blox

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services.

