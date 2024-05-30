Short Interest in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Increases By 79.2%

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 79.2% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average is $23.46. United Community Banks has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $24.89.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.4297 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.