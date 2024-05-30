Short Interest in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Grows By 425.0%

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 425.0% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

View Our Latest Report on UG

United-Guardian Stock Performance

Shares of UG stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.69. United-Guardian has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $9.45.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of United-Guardian

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United-Guardian stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 3.37% of United-Guardian worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About United-Guardian

(Get Free Report)

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.