Short Interest in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD) Grows By 100.0%

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,902,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591,247 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 99.53% of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF worth $125,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

UCRD stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.74. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,532. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.84. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.0629 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

