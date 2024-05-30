Short Interest in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD) Grows By 100.0%

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,902,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591,247 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 99.53% of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF worth $125,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
UCRD stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.74. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,532. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.84. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38.
VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.