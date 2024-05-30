Short Interest in Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF) Drops By 93.4%

Zeon Co. (OTCMKTS:ZEOOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the April 30th total of 504,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Zeon Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZEOOF remained flat at $9.39 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97. Zeon has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $9.54.
About Zeon
