Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF) Short Interest Update

Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the April 30th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Signal Gold Trading Up 0.4 %

SGNLF traded up C$0.00 on Wednesday, reaching C$0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,180. Signal Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08.

Signal Gold Company Profile

Signal Gold Inc operates as a gold development and exploration company in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Goldboro Gold project covering an area of 27, 200 hectares situated to the 175 kilometers northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia. It also owns a Tilt Cove Gold and copper project that covers an area of approximately 19, 450 hectares located within the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland.

