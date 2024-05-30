Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF) Short Interest Update

Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the April 30th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Signal Gold Trading Up 0.4 %
SGNLF traded up C$0.00 on Wednesday, reaching C$0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,180. Signal Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08.
Signal Gold Company Profile
