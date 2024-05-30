SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 223.7% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SLANG Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLGWF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,763. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. SLANG Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

SLANG Worldwide Company Profile

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company in worldwide. It offers cannabis vaporizers in various oil formulations; gummies; vapors for dry herbs and concentrates; and select genetics in vape cartridges, as well as cannabis to the medical and adult-use cannabis markets.

