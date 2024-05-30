Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.59

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 27098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SOT.UN shares. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$0.80 to C$0.65 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.90.
Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.
