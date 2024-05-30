Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM) Plans $0.03 — Dividend

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0264 per share on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Smart Share Global Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of EM stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $282.53 million, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. Smart Share Global has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Smart Share Global from $1.10 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

About Smart Share Global

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

