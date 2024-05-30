Solidarity Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Solidarity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,518 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,807 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 395,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $41,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,737 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,680,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,905,822. The company has a market capitalization of $328.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.26. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

