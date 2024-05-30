Solidarity Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 30,986 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Solidarity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,533,000. Cboe Global Markets accounts for about 2.0% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 439.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,716,000 after purchasing an additional 258,753 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 229,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,970,000 after acquiring an additional 48,978 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Insider Activity

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.60. 533,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.03 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.61 and its 200-day moving average is $181.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.