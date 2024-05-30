Solidarity Wealth LLC Has $4.14 Million Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Solidarity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Lancaster Colony accounts for 1.5% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Solidarity Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Lancaster Colony worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LANC. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after acquiring an additional 36,291 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth $2,445,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 319,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,139,000 after buying an additional 112,696 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the third quarter valued at $1,388,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 53.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after buying an additional 36,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LANC. StockNews.com raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 target price on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LANC traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.21. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $215.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 74.69%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

