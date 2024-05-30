Solidarity Wealth LLC Purchases 1,494 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $1,999,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Deere & Company by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 397,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,958,000 after acquiring an additional 29,691 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in Deere & Company by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 7,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.92.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

Deere & Company stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $366.24. 316,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,329. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $398.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $101.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.8 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

