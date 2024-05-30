Solidarity Wealth LLC Sells 8,878 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Solidarity Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,878 shares during the quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 79,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 22,670 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 37,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NLY traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $19.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,124. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.54. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -268.04%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

