Solidarity Wealth LLC Takes $859,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Solidarity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total transaction of $4,733,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,311,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,205,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total transaction of $4,733,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,205,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $1,258,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,429,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 638,070 shares of company stock worth $184,395,926 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $55.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.27. 24,593,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,620,063. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $209.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.85.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.