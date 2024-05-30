Solidarity Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Solidarity Wealth LLC reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises 3.0% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE:AZO traded up $37.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,777.00. 27,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,968. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,987.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,831.09. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $3,256.37. The company has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $34.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,066.53.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,990 shares of company stock worth $41,341,913 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

