Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Shares Gap Up to $78.45

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $78.45, but opened at $80.48. Sony Group shares last traded at $80.54, with a volume of 91,089 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SONY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.36. The stock has a market cap of $99.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Sony Group by 2,317.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 51,903 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sony Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,406,000 after purchasing an additional 23,724 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Sony Group by 290.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 32,811 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sony Group by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after purchasing an additional 55,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at $907,000. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

