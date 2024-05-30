Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Short Interest Update

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Source Energy Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SCEYF remained flat at $8.67 on Wednesday. Source Energy Services has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22.

About Source Energy Services

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops Sahara, a wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

