SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Sold by NYL Investors LLC

NYL Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.1% of NYL Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 334.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 137,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 105,889 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 644,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 60,635 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 455,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,674,000 after purchasing an additional 183,006 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 380,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 253,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 29,970 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.72. 1,336,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,242. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.10.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

