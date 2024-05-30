Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Short Interest Down 48.8% in May

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the April 30th total of 8,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Sprout Social from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.79. 787,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,483. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 1.09. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $68.41.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $96.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.29 million. Analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,589,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $42,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,315.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,589,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,738,830 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 35,450.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

