Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Trading Up 5.8%

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.97 and last traded at $33.92. 49,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 418,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.06.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.30). On average, equities research analysts expect that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

