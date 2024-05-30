SSE (LON:SSE) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,050 ($26.18) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SSE. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 2,300 ($29.37) to GBX 2,000 ($25.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SSE from GBX 2,050 ($26.18) to GBX 2,075 ($26.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,704 ($21.76) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50. SSE has a one year low of GBX 1,485 ($18.97) and a one year high of GBX 1,932.50 ($24.68). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,695.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,721.19. The stock has a market cap of £18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,215.09, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

