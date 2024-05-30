Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Position Increased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 26.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,121,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,398,000 after acquiring an additional 657,180 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,447,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 84.8% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,941,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,284 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,246,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,216,000 after acquiring an additional 58,836 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,929,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,560,000 after acquiring an additional 52,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:STWD opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 138.13%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

