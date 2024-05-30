State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co trimmed its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,634 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in State Street were worth $14,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,552,000 after acquiring an additional 128,948 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in State Street by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 304,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after buying an additional 14,168 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.25. The stock had a trading volume of 947,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,267. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.37 and its 200 day moving average is $74.38. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

STT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

