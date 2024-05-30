Stepan Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Stepan has raised its dividend by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 56 years. Stepan has a payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stepan to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.
Stepan Trading Down 3.2 %
Stepan stock opened at $82.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Stepan has a one year low of $63.60 and a one year high of $100.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.42 and its 200 day moving average is $87.92.
Insider Transactions at Stepan
In other news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $174,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,916,602.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.
Stepan Company Profile
Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.
