Stepan Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Stepan has raised its dividend by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 56 years. Stepan has a payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stepan to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Stepan stock opened at $82.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Stepan has a one year low of $63.60 and a one year high of $100.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.42 and its 200 day moving average is $87.92.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.29. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $551.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Stepan’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stepan will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $174,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,916,602.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

