Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $91.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $98.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.98.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
