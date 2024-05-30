Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.98 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 375.6% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $76.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $79.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.48 and its 200-day moving average is $68.05.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.