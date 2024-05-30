Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $7.16 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $235.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.86 and a 200 day moving average of $254.29. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.78.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

