Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $7.45 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $657,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VOT opened at $229.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $236.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

