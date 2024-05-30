Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,662 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,209 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 188,122 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $21,835,000 after purchasing an additional 46,096 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 61,194 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $115.29 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

